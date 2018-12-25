Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney filed October 30, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 25, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 30, 2018   POWER OF ATTORNEY CAMMERATO, ANNA Appoints: ANDERSON, ROSEMARY POWLOWSKI, ALBERT M Appoints: MCMANUS, SYLVIA D

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo