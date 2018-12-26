Don't Miss
ACLU sues government to learn about NSA call records program

By: The Associated Press By LARRY NEUMEISTER December 26, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A civil rights group has sued the U.S. government, saying it needs more information about surveillance of Americans' phone and financial records to guide the public debate over what will happen when the law that regulates the scrutiny expires next year. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the National Security Agency, the director ...

