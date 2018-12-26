Don't Miss
California’s Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

By: The Associated Press By KATHLEEN RONAYNE AND DON THOMPSON December 26, 2018 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered new DNA tests that a condemned inmate says could clear him in a 35-year-old quadruple murder case, which has drawn national attention. On Monday, Brown ordered tests of four pieces of evidence that Kevin Cooper and his attorneys say will show he was framed for the 1983 Chino ...

