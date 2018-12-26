Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 27, 2018

Court Calendars for December 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2018 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v Michael Turner, 14 Kenwood Avenue – Timothy L. Alexson 2—Lambert Bay Associates LTD v Khadijah Davis, 122 Lexington Avenue – Timothy L. Alexson 3—536 Garson LLC v Gisselle Rohena, 12 Stout Street – Timothy L. Alexson 4—Quality Home Furnishings LLC v Juan Lopez, 464 Lyell Avenue-Apt.9 – Timothy ...

