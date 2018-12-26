Court of Appeals – Workers compensation: Mancini v. Office of Children and Family Services, et al.

Don't Miss
New York State Court of Appeals Workers compensation Schedule loss of use – Additional compensation – Durational limits Mancini v. Office of Children and Family Services, et al. No. 135 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether the additional compensation awards permissible under Section 15 (3) (v) of the Workers’ Compensation Law are subject to the durational limits contained ...

