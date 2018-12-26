Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed November 19, 2018

Deeds filed November 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 19, 2018            104   BROCKPORT CALDER HOMES LLC to ARNDT, RODNEY J Property Address: 5361 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12111 Page: 0552 Tax Account: 098.02-1-8.1 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 HOWDEN, CURTIS PAUL to SIEMBOR, STACEY L et ano Property Address: 4892 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12111 Page: 0671 Tax Account: 083.01-2-10 Full Sale Price: $115,000.00   FAIRPORT ALBANO, RUTH C to ANDERSON, KARIN C ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo