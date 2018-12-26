Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: Honduran mother can’t be deported without daughter

Judge: Honduran mother can’t be deported without daughter

By: The Associated Press By NOMAAN MERCHANT December 26, 2018 0

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered the U.S. government not to deport a Honduran woman, whose lawyers worry about her being separated from her 15-year-old daughter who has been detained with her for six months. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss issued the temporary restraining order at the request of the woman's lawyers, who feared ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo