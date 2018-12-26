Don't Miss
Home / News / Madoff’s former secretary seeks early release from prison

Madoff’s former secretary seeks early release from prison

By: The Associated Press By Larry Neumeister December 26, 2018 0

NEW YORK — The longtime secretary of imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff should be released from prison in March because her advanced age entitles her to take advantage of a new prison reform law, her lawyer says. By March 19, Annette Bongiorno, 70, will have served two-thirds of her six-year prison term and should be released to ...

