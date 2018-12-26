Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 17, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 17, 2018            113   BROCKPORT, NY ARNDT, RODNEY J Property Address: 5361 LAKE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9785 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $101,250.00   FAIRPORT, NY SMITH, NANCY Property Address: 572 JEFFERSON AVE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2900 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $9,300.00 HIGNETT, KAREN S & LYNCH, TYLER Property Address: 35 WATERWORKS LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3729 Lender: PERINTON MASONARY & CONSTRUCTION LLC Amount: $10,000.00 FLAHERTY, RACHEL K ...

