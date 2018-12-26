Don't Miss
Ontario County conviction vacated

Evidence lacking in Alford plea

By: Bennett Loudon December 26, 2018 0

A state appeals court has vacated a defendant’s guilty pleas on assault and robbery charges because the evidence in the case wasn’t strong enough. William D. Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty in Ontario County Court in February 2016 to second-degree assault and fourth-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced to four years and three months to five years and ...

