Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Subject matter jurisdiction: Cho v. City of New York

Second Circuit – Subject matter jurisdiction: Cho v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff December 26, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Subject matter jurisdiction Unfavorable state-court judgments – Alleged injury source Cho v. City of New York 18-337-cv Judges Hall, Lynch, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their case alleging that their constitutional rights were violated when they were coerced by city officials into signing settlement agreements waiving various ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo