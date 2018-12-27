Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for December 28, 2018

Court Calendars for December 28, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2018 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Andrews Terrace Housing Development v Victor Williams, 125 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Aharon Reich v Florinda Santiago & Sabrina Dros, 23 Immel St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Eyal Ronder & Sharon Ronder v Oscar Gual, 52 Dix St – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Avraham Kleiman v Riziki ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo