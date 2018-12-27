Don't Miss
Home / News / For newest City Court judge, liberty and justice ‘go hand in hand’

For newest City Court judge, liberty and justice ‘go hand in hand’

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 27, 2018 0

Within the chambers of Rochester City Court Judge Thomas Rainbow Morse hangs the saying, "No snowflake falls in the wrong place." Newly appointed City Court Judge Melissa Barrett, who quoted those words during her swearing-in ceremonies on Thursday afternoon at the Hall of Justice, wholeheartedly agrees. Her path to the bench included 14 years in various roles ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo