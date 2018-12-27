Don't Miss
Judgments filed October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2018 0

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT Recorded October 31, 2018   BLACKWELL, JAMES L Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $440.00 BROCK, DAVID L Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BROWN, ANGELA Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BURDEN, TIREEK S Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 BURGOS-COLON, HECTOR A Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $588.00 CAMPBELL, JAIDE E Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $555.00 CAMPBELL, RODNEY L Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 CANDELARIO-LOPEZ, JOSHUA et ano Favor: ROCHESTER ...

