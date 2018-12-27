Don't Miss
Home / News / Life sentence slashed by Fourth Department

Life sentence slashed by Fourth Department

Defendant stole to support drug addiction

By: Bennett Loudon December 27, 2018 0

A state appellate court has significantly reduced a potential life sentence for a chronic shoplifter who stole to support a drug habit. Jordan J. Ellison, 50, was convicted in January 2013 of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree burglary. State Supreme Court Justice Thomas E. Moran determined that Ellison was a persistent ...

