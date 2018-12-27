Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 20, 2018            95   BERGEN, NY MAYE, JOHN H & MAYE, JULIE A Property Address: 500 BOVEE RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9314 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $16,800.00   CHURCHVILLE, NY LAPIETRA, ELLYN & LAPIETRA, JOSEPH M Property Address: 10 CLUB HOUSE DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9645 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $29,266.67 BROWN, JUSTIN M Property Address: 19 GILMAN RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9325 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $126,100.00   EAST ROCHESTER, NY SHELLARD, ...

