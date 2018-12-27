Don't Miss
Home / News / RazorSharks must pay former coach $76,000, court rules

RazorSharks must pay former coach $76,000, court rules

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 27, 2018 0

The Rochester RazorSharks basketball team must pay former coach Chris Iversen $76,181 in back pay and damages, New York State Supreme Court Justice Ann Marie Taddeo ruled last week. The court granted a request for summary judgment in the lawsuit filed on Aug. 7, which claimed the RazorSharks failed to compensate Iversen for his services from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo