Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal preemption: Assoc. of Car Wash Owners Inc., et al. v. City of New York

Second Circuit – Federal preemption: Assoc. of Car Wash Owners Inc., et al. v. City of New York

By: Daily Record Staff December 27, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal preemption Summary judgment – Completion of discovery Assoc. of Car Wash Owners Inc., et al. v. City of New York 17-1849(L) Judges Hall, Lynch, and Kuntz Background: The district court held that the National Labor Relations Act preempts a two-tiered surety bond provision contained in New York City Local Law 62 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo