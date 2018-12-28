Don't Miss
Home / News / Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed

Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed

By: The Associated Press By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER December 28, 2018 0

BOSTON — Attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev told a federal appeals court Thursday that his convictions or death sentence should be tossed because the judge refused to move the case out of the city where the bombs exploded, making it impossible for him to get a fair trial. In a 500-page brief filed in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo