Court of Appeals – Sentencing: People v. Hakes

Court of Appeals – Sentencing: People v. Hakes

December 28, 2018

New York State Court of Appeals Sentencing Electronic monitoring device – Monitoring alcohol intake People v. Hakes No. 139 Judge Feinman Background: At issue on appeal is whether, as a condition of probation, sentencing courts can require a defendant to wear and pay for a remote alcohol monitoring bracelet that measures their alcohol intake. Ruling: The Court of Appeals held that sentencing ...

