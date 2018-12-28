Lawsuit says theme park should put warning signs in Spanish

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By MIKE SCHNEIDER December 28, 2018 0

ORLANDO, Fla. — Should a theme park post warning signs about a ride's potential dangers in a language other than English? A lawsuit brought by a Guatemalan family against Universal Orlando Resort says yes. The family's 38-year-old father suffered a fatal heart attack two years ago after going on the "Skull Island: Reign of Kong" ride. Jose ...

