Don't Miss
Home / News / Public can view video evidence from crowd-ramming trial

Public can view video evidence from crowd-ramming trial

By: The Associated Press December 28, 2018 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The public can now view video evidence used in the trial of the man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia. The Daily Progress reported Thursday that various kinds of video footage submitted in the case against James Alex Fields Jr. can be viewed at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo