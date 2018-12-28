Second Circuit – Copyright infringement: Capitol Records v. ReDigi Inc.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright infringement Digital platform – Resale – First sale doctrine Capitol Records v. ReDigi Inc. 16-2321 Judges Newman, Leval, and Pooler Background: The defendants appealed from the grant of partial summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, who are record companies whose copyrighted sound recordings which were resold through the ReDigi platform. Ruling: ...

