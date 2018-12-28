Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Young

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Mental health and substance abuse treatment – U.S. Probation Office – Delegation of authority United States v. Young 16-3458-cr Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Korman Background: At issue on appeal is whether the district court improperly delegated its judicial authority to the United States Probation Office when it ordered as a special ...

