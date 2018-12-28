Don't Miss
Home / News / Transgender inmate gets rare transfer to female prison

Transgender inmate gets rare transfer to female prison

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL TARM December 28, 2018 0

CHICAGO — A transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence in Illinois for burglary has been moved from a men's to a women's prison in what is a rare accommodation by state prison authorities, her lawyers announced Thursday. Deon "Strawberry" Hampton , 27, was moved after a yearlong legal battle and resistance from the Illinois Department of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo