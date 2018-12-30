Upcoming Foreclosures as of Dec. 31, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2018 0

FAll auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 270 Saint Andrews Dr Rochester 14626 01/02/2019 09:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP $186,261.66 179 Autumn Chapel Way Unit 73 Rochester 14624 01/02/2019 11:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A 410 Hayward ...

