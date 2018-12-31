Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines interpretation: United States v. Yilmaz

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines interpretation Threatened use of a dangerous weapon United States v. Yilmaz 17-1827-cr Judges Sack, Parker, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from his sentence of 37 months in prison and three years supervised release for stalking. He argues that the district court erred by applying a two-level sentence enhancement for ...

