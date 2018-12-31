Deeds filed November 24, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 24, 2018            2   FAIRPORT MASOOD, FAHEEM A to MASOOD, LAURIE E Property Address: 14 LATOUR MANOR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12113 Page: 0425 Tax Account: 194.01-3-19 Full Sale Price: $1.00   ROCHESTER PENTA, FRED C et ano to PENTA, SHARON E Property Address: 254 MILL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 Liber: 12113 Page: 0422 Tax Account: 058.044-1-21 Full Sale Price: $1.00

