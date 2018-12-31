Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 26, 2018            84   BROCKPORT BEEHLER, CAROL H et ano to MAZZA, LORI ANN et ano Property Address: 236 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12114 Page: 0134 Tax Account: 054.07-1-30 Full Sale Price: $108,250.00 FERY, CHESTER H et ano to CHESTER & MARINA FERY IRREVOCABLE TRUST et ano Property Address: 19 OLD ELM DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12114 Page: 0151 Tax Account: ...

