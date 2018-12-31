Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed October 31, 2018

Judgments filed October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2018 0

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT Recorded October 31, 2018   MASTERS, DANIEL R Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 MATEO, LUIS A et ano Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 MCMILLON, THOMAS T et ano Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $588.00 NATARELLI, MICHAEL A Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.00 NEGRON, DANIEL Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $588.00 NELSON, ROEMAIN D Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 OJEDA, PATRICIA M Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 OLIVO, ...

