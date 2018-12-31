Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 21, 2018

December 31, 2018

Mortgages   Recorded November 21, 2018            69   BROCKPORT, NY MENDEZ, DANIELLA Property Address: 66 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1464 Lender: QUICKEN LOANS INC Amount: $124,601.00   CHURCHVILLE, NY ALEXANDER, JODI I Property Address: 98 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9207 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER, NY FITZGERALD, LAURA Property Address: 71 MILRACE DR, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1101 Lender: PREMIUM MORGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $3,000.00 FITZGERALD, LAURA Property Address: 71 MILRACE DR, EAST ROCHESTER, ...

