Don't Miss
Home / Law / Neglect case sent back to Family Court

Neglect case sent back to Family Court

Mother might get appointed guardian

By: Bennett Loudon December 31, 2018 0

A state appeals court reversed a Monroe County Family Court decision to terminate the parental rights of a woman with a history of mental illness. On Dec. 20, 2016, Judge Patricia E. Gallaher terminated the rights on the ground of permanent neglect. But the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, said Gallaher should have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo