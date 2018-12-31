Don't Miss
Home / News / Ruth Bader Ginsburg was inspired by a forgotten female trailblazer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was inspired by a forgotten female trailblazer

By: The Washington Post Michael S. Rosenwald December 31, 2018 0

About halfway through “On the Basis of Sex,” the Hollywood version of Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes her daughter Jane to a decrepit building in downtown New York in search of a forgotten hero. It’s sometime in the early 1970s. Ginsburg, played by Felicity Jones, is on a mission. The script reads: — As they come DOWN A LONG ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo