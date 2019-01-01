Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 2, 2019

Court Calendars for January 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 1, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Historic Rochester Properties LLC v Cheryl Winterberger, 11 Buena Place – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Yellow Canja LLC v Ivis Pendones, 42 Shafer St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—East End Alex LLC v Elizabeth Danker & Patrick Schmid, 325 Alexander St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—East End Alex LLC v Kayleigh McDonald, 325 Alexander ...

