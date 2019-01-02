Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Andrea Morano Quercia | Ernstrom & Dreste LLP

Andrea Morano Quercia | Ernstrom & Dreste LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2019 0

Andrea Morano Quercia

Andrea Morano Quercia

Ernstrom & Dreste LLP announces the hiring of attorney Andrea Morano Quercia, of counsel. Quercia rejoins Ernstrom & Dreste after spending time in a variety of positions in private practice, government and corporate environments. She graduated from the Executive Business Leadership Program at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. She obtained her J.D. from Albany Law School.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo