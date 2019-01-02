Andrea Morano Quercia | Ernstrom & Dreste LLP

Ernstrom & Dreste LLP announces the hiring of attorney Andrea Morano Quercia, of counsel. Quercia rejoins Ernstrom & Dreste after spending time in a variety of positions in private practice, government and corporate environments. She graduated from the Executive Business Leadership Program at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. She obtained her J.D. from Albany Law School.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.