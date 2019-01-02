Don't Miss
Home / Law / Artist cleared of murder charge says best art is yet to come

Artist cleared of murder charge says best art is yet to come

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON January 2, 2019 0

BUFFALO — After being locked up for 27 years for a murder he didn't commit, Valentino Dixon has shed the confines of prison in a big way, logging thousands of miles during his first few months of freedom to field questions about the artwork that got him and his quest for release noticed. Among 1,000 colored-pencil ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo