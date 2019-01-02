Brian Geary | Ernstrom & Dreste LLP

Ernstrom & Dreste LLP announces the hiring of attorney Brian Geary, of counsel. Geary’s legal background includes private practice and in-house corporate counsel. He spent 17 years as president and general counsel of a material supplier company. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a J.D. from Temple University.

