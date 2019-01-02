Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 3, 2019

Court Calendars for January 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Severko Hrywnak & Roman Hrywnak v Mary Kujawa, 175 Belknap St – Boylan Code – Boylan Code 2—Avraham Kleiman v Riziki Mvuyekure, 335 Columbia Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—DHB2 LLC v Tiffany Temple, 445 Post Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Red Canja LLC v Keisha Weakfall & Kerry Fraizer, 54 Watkin Terrace ...

