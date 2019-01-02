Don't Miss
Home / News / Harris Beach adds seven partners

Harris Beach adds seven partners

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2019 0

Harris Beach Attorneys at Law PLLC has elected seven new partners, including two based in Monroe County — Rachel Baranello and Francis L. Gorman III. Baranello counsels industrial development agencies and local development corporations across New York state in a range of transactions. She graduated magna cum laude from the Syracuse University College of Law in 2011. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo