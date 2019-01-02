Don't Miss
Harter Secrest & Emery names two new parters

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has elected two new partners — John “Jack” W. Brill and Luke P. Wright. “Jack and Luke have established themselves as thought leaders and trusted advisors for businesses in their respective fields of practice,” Managing Partner Craig S. Wittlin said in a news release. “As attorneys and as colleagues, they are incredible ...

