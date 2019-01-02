Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 27, 2018

Mortgages filed November 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 2, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 27, 2018            72   BROCKPORT, NY SMITH, ARTHUR E Property Address: 57 SOUTH AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2007 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $50,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER, NY DESOUZA, ANTONIO & DESOUZA, PATRICIA Property Address: 25 SILVERWOOD CIR, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2040 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00   FAIRPORT, NY LINTON, MEGAN & LINTON, PAUL Property Address: 10 SILVER FOX DR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-8665 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo