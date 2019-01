McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin P.C. announces the promotion of Peter Gregory to partner. He focuses his practice on civil litigation issues. He graduated from Hobart College with a bachelor’s in political science. He received his J.D. from Albany Law School of Union University.

