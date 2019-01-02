Don't Miss
Home / Law / Weapon conviction upheld in split decision

Weapon conviction upheld in split decision

Minority finds ineffective assistance of counsel

By: Bennett Loudon January 2, 2019 0

The 2013 weapon conviction of a woman who has already served her sentence has been upheld in a split decision by a state appeals court, with a dissent filed by the minority. Bernadine Young, who is also known as Bernadine Adams, according to the decision released Dec. 21, was convicted in April 2013 of second-degree criminal ...

