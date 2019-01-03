Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for January 4, 2019

Court Calendars for January 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—South Wedge Holdings LLC v Ashley Doe, 115 Kingston St – Harvey S Bunis 2—South Wedge Holdings LLC v Solamar Rios, 128 Oneida St – Harvey S Bunis 3—Bakar M Taji v Latonya McDonald, 582 Flower City Park – Craig D Carson 4—Dunn Manor LLC v Natasha N King, 269 Dunn St – ...

