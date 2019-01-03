Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 28, 2019

January 3, 2019

Deeds   Recorded November 28, 2019            52   BROCKPORT DOHERTY, CARNES W to AR KING DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 172 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12115 Page: 0039 Tax Account: 068.59-1-4 Full Sale Price: $155,000.00   CHURCHVILLE BUCHIN, ROBERT L to BUCHIN, ROBERT L et ano Property Address: 33 RIDGEFIELD DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12115 Page: 0033 Tax Account: 143.06-1-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00   EAST ROCHESTER FREY, RICH et al to ...

