Judge considers 'extraordinary circumstances'

Judge considers ‘extraordinary circumstances’

Legislative comments provide guidance

By: Bennett Loudon January 3, 2019 0

Monroe County Family Court Judge Joan S. Kohout has established the first local case law on one aspect of the new Raise the Age statute. The law is so new that Kohout had no previous court rulings to guide her in considering whether a 16-year-old defendant charged with attempted second-degree arson should be treated as an ...

