Judgments filed November 1, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT Recorded November 1, 2018   HOUGH, BRIAN B Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 STOKES, PASHE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $570.00 WIMBUSH, ASIA K Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APONTE, RAMON Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $949.02 EMLER, JEFFREY M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND ...

