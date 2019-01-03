Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 28, 2019

Mortgages filed November 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 28, 2019            73   N/A AR KING DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: S124,000.00   EAST ROCHESTER, NY RASMUSSEN, BRENT & RASMUSSEN, KRISTINA Property Address: 232 EAST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1506 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: S125,000.00   FAIRPORT, NY KEEGAN, VIRGINIA A Property Address: 37 CROSSWINDS CIR, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9422 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: S169,900.00 HUANG, LUKUN Y & HUANG, WEIDONG Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo