Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney filed October 31, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 31, 2018   POWER OF ATTORNEY BATTAGLIA, GRACE M Appoints: BATTAGLIA, JAMES R LANNING, DONNA D Appoints: LANNING, JAMES F LANNING, JAMES F Appoints: LANNING, DONNA D LIDERS, ASJA VIVIANA Appoints: LIDERS, GUNTA J MCCANN, DORIS Appoints: BROKING, DAWN MIALE, JOYCE A Appoints: CRITCHLEY, VICTORIA J MIALE, RICHARD A Appoints: CRITCHLEY, VICTORIA J

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo