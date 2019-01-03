Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Duty to defend: High Point Design, LLC v. LM Insurance Corp.

Second Circuit – Duty to defend: High Point Design, LLC v. LM Insurance Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff January 3, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Duty to defend Counterclaims – Accrual High Point Design, LLC v. LM Insurance Corp. 16-1446-cv Judges Newman, Pooler, and Hall Background: The plaintiff sought a defense from its insurer pursuant to the terms of insurance policies providing coverage for advertising injuries. The insurers refused to provide defense on the ground that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo